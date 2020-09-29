Park Bo Gum And Park So Dam Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Each Other’s Company In “Report Of Youth”

Love is within the air for Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam in tvN’s “Report of Youth”!

The drama is about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her desires and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha started their candy romance. Though Sa Hye Joon was trapped by actuality as his casting provide fell aside, his relationship with Ahn Jung Ha started to deepen, particularly since he may merely really feel comfortable round her. Alternatives to observe his dream additionally opened up as his relationship started to bloom. Sa Hye Joon acquired a suggestion to star in a unique mission, elevating anticipation for his upcoming path as an actor.

The newly launched stills reveal Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha having fun with a date indoors. The stills depict the scene wherein Ahn Jung Ha will assist dye Sa Hye Joon’s hair for his new drama. Sa Hye Joon has a mushy gaze as he seems lovingly at Ahn Jung Ha who seems energetic and excited. Assembly Sa Hye Joon’s fond gaze, Ahn Jung Ha has the world’s brightest smile on her face.

In the upcoming episode, Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha will every be visited by a second of transformation. After starring in a medical drama with prime star Lee Hyun Soo (Web optimization Hyun Jin), Sa Hye Joon will face a brand new actuality as a rising star. Moreover, Ahn Jung Ha, who has been transferring headfirst to observe her dream of turning into a make-up artist, can even discover herself at a crossroads. Viewers are curious to search out out what sort of change the 2 folks must face.

The manufacturing group shared, “Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha will face obstacles they’ve to beat which can be as huge as how deep their love has grow to be. Sudden variables shall be awaiting them. Please look out to see if the 2 younger adults will be capable of defend each their desires and love.”

The following episode of “Report of Youth” airs on September 29 at 9 p.m. KST.

