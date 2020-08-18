Park Bo Gum And Park So Dam Have A Fateful First Meeting In “File Of Youth”

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “File of Youth” has shared new stills displaying Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam assembly for the primary time!

“File of Youth” will inform the story of younger folks struggling to attain their desires and discover love amidst the tough actuality of life within the modeling business. The drama stars Park Bo Gum as Sa Hye Joon, Park So Dam as Ahn Jung Ha, and Byun Woo Seok as Received Hae Hyo.

The brand new stills present Ahn Jung Ha attending to get pleasure from each her profession and fandom life as she works as a make-up artist at a vogue present the place Sa Hye Joon will stroll the runway. She has been a longtime fan of his and he has been her solely supply of vitality and luxury at instances when issues obtained robust. The captured second is one which many followers have dreamed of, coming head to head with the particular person you’ve been a fan of for a very long time.

The stills additionally present Ahn Jung Ha and Sa Hye Joon sharing an off-the-cuff dialog collectively, hinting at issues to return for the 2. As they’re each youths striving in direction of attaining their objectives, it is going to be fascinating to see what sort of mark they depart on one another’s lives.

The manufacturing employees of “File of Youth” shared, “Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam’s synergy is superb. They’ve utterly reworked into Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha, two people who find themselves clear and simply wish to dwell their finest lives. They don’t miss a single gaze or gesture to excellent the scenes they’re in collectively.”

“File of Youth” is about to premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

