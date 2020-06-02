Park Bo Gum Applies To Join Navy, May Enlist In August This Year

June 2, Park Bo Gum’s company Blossom Leisure made an official assertion concerning the actor’s potential army enlistment later this yr.

The company revealed that Park Bo Gum has utilized to hitch the navy army band. The actor had an interview on June 1, and if accepted, will likely be enlisting on August 31. Blossom Leisure stated, “As a result of he did all the things quietly, solely a handful of individuals know even on the company. Although there could also be a lot that you’re interested in, the scenario will change relying on the consequence, so please perceive that it’s troublesome to reveal any particulars in the mean time.”

In the meantime, Park Bo Gum’s upcoming movie “Website positioning Bok” is about to premiere this yr, and he’s additionally showing within the movie “Wonderland” and the tvN drama “A Document of Youth.”

