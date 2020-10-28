Park Bo Gum Comes To Terms With His Future In “File Of Youth”

tvN’s “File of Youth” has revealed new stills forward of the the ultimate episode!

“File of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her goals and their love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoilers

Just lately, Sa Hye Joon began to collide with the cruel actuality of his newfound stardom, wrestling with malicious feedback and speculative information articles as he struggled to guard those he loves. Though he tried to face agency, Ahn Jung Ha shook him with the information that she needed to interrupt up. After ending filming his drama, Sa Hye Joon expressed his intention to take a break with out selecting his subsequent venture.

In the midst of confusion and hopelessness, the newly launched pictures present Sa Hye Quickly wanting calm and relaxed. It looks as if he might have lastly made up his thoughts about his future. His mom Han Ae Sook (Ha Hee Ra), who has at all times sided with him, and his awkward however warm-hearted father Sa Younger Nam (Park Soo Younger) stick with him as he involves a closing choice about his profession.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “In in the present day’s closing episode, Sa Hye Joon, who has matured when it comes to his relationships together with his household, lover, and associates, will go away a deep impression on the viewers. Please watch the final web page of this wonderful day of youth.”

The grand finale will air on October 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

