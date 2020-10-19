Park Bo Gum Dashes Over To See Park So Dam In “Report Of Youth”

Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam share a candy but tense second collectively in “Report of Youth.”

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Report of Youth” unveiled photographs of Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) and Ahn Jung Ha (Park So Dam) having fun with one another’s firm. Although nothing has modified in how they specific their love for one more, a sure sense of unease has settled in between them.

Spoilers

In a earlier episode, Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha’s relationship got here throughout a pink gentle. Sa Hye Joon began wavering beneath the strain of malicious feedback and rumors spreading uncontrolled. Above all, he was fearful that his family members would get damage. By his aspect was Ahn Jung Ha, who began having quiet struggles of her personal from watching a cherished one undergo a lot ache.

Presently, each Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha are targeted on attaining their targets. Sa Hye Joon has succeeded as an actor, and Ahn Jung Ha has opened up her personal make-up studio. With such busy schedules, they barely have time to see one another, not to mention share their innermost ideas. They each begin feeling indebted to 1 one other for not with the ability to find time for the opposite regardless of eager to. However a sliver of time opens up in Sa Hye Joon’s schedule, and he grabs the chance by dashing over to see Ahn Jung Ha at her studio.

Ahn Jung Ha smiles brightly at her boyfriend, and the 2 share an intimate second wanting into each other’s eyes. However for a break up second, an unexplainable sense of distance between the 2 lovers passes by way of the air and provides unease to the scene.

In the thirteenth episode, the couple will face much more hurdles. Sa Hye Joon will probably be wrapped up in relationship rumors with fellow actress Jin Website positioning Woo (Lee Sung Kyung) and are available to face Ahn Jung Ha’s true emotions he wasn’t conscious of till now. The manufacturing group of “Report of Youth” commented, “Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha have been in a supportive relationship the place the 2 are thoughtful of each other, however there are plans for change to come back upon them with the continued hardships of their paths.” They added, “Please wait and see in the event that they will make it by way of collectively.”

The following episode of “Report of Youth” will air at 9 p.m. KST, October 19.

