Park Bo Gum Fights For His Dreams As He Confronts Lee Chang Hoon In “Report Of Youth”

tvN has launched new stills of Park Bo Gum forward of the premiere of upcoming drama “Report of Youth”!

The drama is about younger individuals who wrestle to attain their desires and discover love amidst the tough realities of life within the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin. Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to attain success on his personal phrases.

The brand new stills preview a confrontation between Sa Hye Joon and modeling company CEO Lee Tae Su (Lee Chang Hoon). Whereas working as a mannequin, Sa Hye Joon is attempting arduous to attain his dream of changing into an actor. In the stills, he faces Lee Tae Su with uncharacteristic anger in his eyes. Lee Tae Su makes an attempt to appease his anger, however it seems that neither of them are keen to again down. Viewers are left questioning in regards to the purpose for Sa Hye Joon’s anger.

The primary episode will start to inform the story of younger individuals who understand the harshness of actuality. Though he works as a mannequin, Sa Hye Joon worries about his unsure future the second he steps off the runway. Irrespective of how arduous he works to succeed in his desires, the coldness of actuality at all times lies in await him. Sa Hye Joon’s conflict with Lee Tae Su will set the story alight from the very first episode.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Watch the drama to search out out if Sa Hye Joon will overcome the harshness of actuality and succeed as an actor. Viewers are positive to sympathize with how he presses ahead regardless of continually being harm by actuality.” The manufacturing crew additionally added, “Make sure you look out for the primary assembly between Sa Hye Joon and his fan Ahn Jung Ha.”

“Report of Youth” premieres on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at Park Bo Gum in “Encounter” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)