Park Bo Gum Gets Together With Onscreen Family To Celebrate A Special Occasion In “Document Of Youth”

tvN’s “Document of Youth” has revealed new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Document of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who battle for his or her desires and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Just lately, Sa Hye Joon began to collide with the tough actuality of his newfound stardom, wrestling with malicious feedback and speculative information articles as he struggled to guard those he loves. Though he tried to face agency, Ahn Jung Ha shook him with the information that she wished to interrupt up. With nothing left to depend on, it stays to be seen what sort of alternative Sa Hye Joon will make because the drama approaches the ultimate few episodes.

In the meantime, Sa Hye Joon’s grandfather Sa Min Gi (Han Jin Hee) has been taking up challenges of his personal. On the suggestion of his grandson, he signed up for a modeling academy and even secured a spot as an commercial mannequin for a TV industrial. Feeling regret for being nothing however a burden on his son Sa Younger Nam (Park Soo Younger), he was lastly in a position to give him cash for the primary time in his life.

The brand new stills present the household gathered collectively at an awards ceremony. Regardless of his busy schedule, even Sa Hye Joon was in a position to make time to have a good time his grandfather’s achievements. In one nonetheless, Sa Min Gi clutches his award and a bouquet of flowers as he makes his speech with a resolute and decided look on his face.

Through the speech, Sa Younger Nam and his spouse Han Ae Sook (Ha Hee Ra) look on with proud smiles. Sa Hye Joon’s brother Sa Kyung Joon (Lee Jae Received) additionally sits on the desk observing the scene.

With solely two episodes left, the drama is ready to painting the brave leaps of youth who’re confronted with tough conditions. The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “All the time current subsequent to the youth are their households. They are going to convey heat to the following web page of ‘Document of Youth’ as they open up about their honest emotions that they couldn’t beforehand share. Sa Hye Joon may also make an vital choice to guard those he loves. Sit up for a conclusion befitting of ‘Document of Youth.’”

The subsequent episode of “Document of Youth” airs on October 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

