Park Bo Gum Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge In “Document Of Youth”

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Document of Youth” has launched new stills of Park Bo Gum!

“Document of Youth” tells the story of younger individuals who battle for his or her goals and love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Wo Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoilers

Simply when issues had been starting to show round for Sa Hye Joon’s budding appearing profession, his casting in a drama was canceled because of the work of his former company CEO Lee Tae Su (performed by Lee Chang Hoon). Though Sa Hye Joon didn’t let his disappointment present in entrance of his supervisor Lee Min Jae (performed by Shin Dong Mi), he was nonetheless harm by the information. Nevertheless, he discovered consolation within the firm of Ahn Jung Ha, whose existence helps him escape actuality and expertise pure happiness. The episode ended as Sa Hye Joon conveyed his emotions for Ahn Jung Ha via their very first kiss.

Sa Hye Joon is able to overcome extra hurdles on the trail towards his goals within the new stills, which present him at an audition for a manufacturing that’s in search of a model-turned-actor. Nevertheless, whereas Sa Hye Joon discusses his function in earnest, Lee Min Jae seems on edge, clutching her bag uneasily. In the ultimate nonetheless, the pair talk about the function, with Lee Min Jae doing her greatest to persuade the actor to see her standpoint. The script on the desk in entrance of them is titled “Return of the King,” main viewers to surprise what sort of function Sa Hye Joon may tackle subsequent, and whether or not or not he’ll be capable of succeed regardless of Lee Tae Su.

The drama’s manufacturing staff hinted at what’s to come back, commenting, “The steadfast Sa Hye Joon will preserve taking up challenges, and his probability to show every little thing round is coming. Viewers can anticipate to really feel a refreshing sense of satisfaction.”

The subsequent episode of “Document of Youth” airs on September 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Gum in “Encounter” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)