Park Bo Gum Marks The End Of His Military Training In Photo

October 9, 2020
1 Min Read

Park Bo Gum has completed his six weeks of primary navy coaching!

On October 8, a coaching completion ceremony for sailors was held on the Naval Training & Training Command in town of Changwon.

Park Bo Gum, who enlisted as a brand new recruit to the navy on August 31, has now completed up his primary coaching. The Republic of Korea Navy shared movies and images from the occasion, and one of many images reveals the actor alongside together with his fellow recruits.

Park Bo Gum will now function a cultural promotion soldier within the navy. Previous to his enlistment, he filmed the currently-airing drama “File of Youth” in addition to two upcoming movies.

