Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, And Byun Woo Seok Chase Love And Dreams In New Posters For Upcoming tvN Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Report of Youth” has unveiled character posters for its three leads!

“Report of Youth,” which premieres subsequent month, will inform the story of younger folks struggling to attain their desires and discover love amidst the cruel actuality of life within the modeling trade.

Park Bo Gum will star as Sa Hye Joon, a passionate realist who desires of changing into an actor. Irrespective of how tough his journey and what others round him say, the decided Sa Hye Joon races towards his final purpose with unshakable resolve.

Sa Hye Joon’s character poster, which captures him preparing for a present with the assistance of make-up artist Ahn Jung Ha (performed by Park So Dam), hints on the stress he feels from having restricted time to attain his dream. His poster’s caption reads, “How is it that solely time is truthful? I’m being attacked by actuality.”

In the meantime, Park So Dam’s poster captures the idealistic facet of her character Ahn Jung Ha, who offers up her job at a big firm to pursue her dream of changing into a make-up artist and launching her personal model. As a hard-working go-getter, Ahn Jung Ha’s solely escape from the stress of day by day life is the time she spends stanning Sa Hye Joon.

In her personal poster, Ahn Jung Ha gazes dreamily at Sa Hye Joon as she does his make-up, with the caption studying, “I believe that changing into your fan was a very nice determination.”

Lastly, Byun Woo Seok will play the function of Gained Hae Hyo, Sa Hye Joon’s good friend and one other aspiring actor. As pleasant rivals, the 2 fashions each battle to make a reputation for themselves within the robust world of appearing.

Gained Hae Hyo yearns to be acknowledged for his personal laborious work and expertise, somewhat than the privileges that he was born with—and his poster emphasizes his eager for such validation. The caption reads, “I need to present that I succeeded by myself. Please respect that one want.”

The producers of “Report of Youth” commented, “The chemistry between Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok—who might be portraying youths torn between their desires and actuality, who every do their utmost in their very own means regardless of combating their worries—is unimaginable. They are going to get viewers’ hearts racing as they passionately tackle new challenges.”

They added, “Please stay up for the story that they may write concerning the radiance of youth.”

“Report of Youth” will premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the most recent teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Gum in his newest drama “Encounter” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)