Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, And Byun Woo Seok Show Passion And Dedication Behind The Scenes Of “Document Of Youth”

tvN’s “Document of Youth” has launched new behind-the-scenes photographs of its principal forged!

“Document of Youth” tells the story of younger individuals struggling to realize their desires and discover love amid the cruel realities of the modeling business. The drama stars Park Bo Gum as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin. Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who needs to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Upon premiering on September 7, “Document of Youth” instantly took first place in its time slot, making it tvN’s first Monday-Tuesday drama to take action.

The three leads have already captured viewers’ consideration with their convincing portrayals of three characters surviving the hardships of younger maturity. Whereas they every know precisely what they need in life, their realities simply aren’t as crystal clear. Viewers have been strongly referring to their need to realize their desires on their very own phrases.

Based on the drama’s manufacturing employees, Park Bo Gum at all times brightened up the ambiance on set. As Sa Hye Joon, who tries to not be overcome by his feelings, Park Bo Gum should convey all kinds of emotions by means of simply his gaze. Though he often feels weak and dissatisfied, this permits him to develop into that rather more of a powerful and mature character.

Park So Dam supplies an ideal portrayal of the nonchalant Ahn Jung Ha, who’s even capable of firmly draw the road when she meets her favourite movie star Sa Hye Joon. Regardless of being such a fan, she declares, “My life needs to be steady to ensure that me to offer steady assist for another person.” She has a refreshing character that permits her to say what must be mentioned, however she additionally by no means forgets to smile, regardless of the state of affairs. Viewers can sit up for how her life unexpectedly modifications after she unintentionally lies to Sa Hye Joon.

A model-turned-actor in actual life, Byun Woo Seok portrays the cruel actuality of attempting to succeed by yourself as his character Gained Hae Hyo makes an attempt to make it as an actor. As two aspiring actors, the characters of Gained Hae Hyo and Sa Hye Joon additionally showcase an lovable bromance within the drama.

Byun Woo Seok is claimed to be extraordinarily passionate on set, having frequent in-depth discussions with the director about particular gestures and the small print of his character. In the meantime, viewers’ curiosity is rising as to what sort of obstacles Gained Hae Hyo will face, in addition to how his relationship with Sa Hye Joon will change as they develop into opponents.

The producers of “Document of Youth” commented, “I feel their passionate appearing and the real approach Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok approached their characters was well-conveyed to viewers. Because the plot begins to unfold in earnest, the synergy between these younger actors will solely get higher.”

They added, “Please sit up for the tales that can fill the pages of those younger adults’ lives as they navigate the area between their desires versus actuality and attain essential turning factors of their lives.”

The subsequent episode of “Document of Youth” airs on September 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

