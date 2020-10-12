Park Bo Gum Pays Park So Dam A Surprise Visit In “Document Of Youth”

Park Bo Gum surprises Park So Dam with a present in new stills for the upcoming episode of tvN’s “Document of Youth”!

“Document of Youth” is a drama about younger individuals who battle for his or her desires and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoilers

After the success of the interval drama “Return of the King” led Sa Hye Joon to obtain the Finest Actor award, he loved his newfound fame as a famous person till stumbling upon an unexpected hardship. In the meantime, Ahn Jung Ha stepped into new territory as she ready to open her personal make-up studio. The earlier episode ended as Sa Hye Joon discovered of the demise of Charlie Jung (Lee Seung Joon) by means of a telephone name, leaving viewers on the sting of their seats.

In distinction, the brand new stills present Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha in unexpectedly good moods. Sa Hye Joon, eager to help Ahn Jung Ha as she makes a contemporary begin, reveals up at her new make-up studio to shock her. Holding a plant, he friends across the nook with a mischievous smile. Ahn Jung Ha beams with happiness at his sudden look, and Sa Hye Joon flashes her a heat smile in return.

In the brand new episode, Ahn Jung Ha will tackle a brand new problem as a make-up artist as she opens her personal studio. Nonetheless, a change is predicted to happen in her relationship with Sa Hye Joon after he learns of Charlie Jung’s demise.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Preserve a watch out for a way Sa Hye Joon and Ahn Jung Ha will overcome numerous adjustments and dangers to guard each their desires and their love.”

The subsequent episode of “Document of Youth” airs on October 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

