Park Bo Gum Shines In First Photos From Military Training

On September 9, the Chief of Naval Training and Training (CNET) launched a photograph of their new recruits on their official web site.

This included actor Park Bo Gum, who entered the Navy Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) in Jinhae, Gyeongsangnam Province on August 31. After six weeks of fundamental coaching, he’ll function a cultural promotion soldier within the navy. He will probably be discharged in April 2022.

In protecting with the COVID-19 precautions in South Korea, the brand new recruits are sporting masks within the images. Nonetheless, Park Bo Gum appears to be like vibrant and wholesome as he begins his fundamental coaching.

His company, Blossom Leisure, had beforehand defined that his enlistment can be non-public because of social distancing tips.

Earlier than he enlisted, Park Bo Gum completed filming the at the moment airing tvN drama “File of Youth.”

