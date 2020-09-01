Park Bo Gum Teams Up With New Manager Shin Dong Mi In “File Of Youth”

tvN has launched new stills of Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Mi within the upcoming tvN drama “File of Youth”!

“File of Youth” is about younger individuals who wrestle to realize their goals and discover love amidst the tough realities of life within the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin. Shin Dong Mi is Lee Min Jae, Sa Hye Joon’s enthusiastic beginner supervisor who will do something to show him right into a star.

On August 31, tvN gave a better take a look at Park Bo Gum’s and Shin Dong Mi’s characters. In the primary nonetheless, Sa Hye Joon rushes to cease Lee Min Jae from leaving after she’s determined to give up her job. Lee Min Jae seems stunned to listen to what Sa Hye Joon has to say.

Lee Min Jae normally didn’t meddle in different individuals’s affairs, however she begins to get a little bit nosy in terms of working with Sa Hye Joon, hinting at how she’ll make an enormous distinction of their lives. The explanation behind Lee Min Jae’s resolution to turn out to be a supervisor and what sort of future awaits her is but to be revealed.

One other photograph captures a smiling Lee Min Jae, who seems on at Sa Hye Joon and is totally joyful together with her job. Her confidence in Sa Hye Joon’s star potential is one thing to note as nicely, and Lee Min Jae will work more durable than anybody to assist Sa Hye Joon obtain his goals. It’s solely a matter of whether or not Sa Hye Joon will be capable to succeed as an actor with all of Lee Min Jae’s assist.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The connection between Sa Hye Joon and Lee Min Jae, who will collectively expertise a interval of development with religion in each other, is one thing to look ahead to. The drama will entertain viewers with the struggles of Lee Min Jae, the beginner supervisor who takes her first step into the cutthroat leisure trade alongside Sa Hye Joon, who runs for his dream.”

They continued, “Viewers will be capable to see Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Mi’s robust chemistry that’ll make the drama much more enjoyable by way of their excellent coordination.”

“File of Youth” premieres on September 7.

