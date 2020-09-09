Park Bo Gum Thanked By Orphanage Where He Volunteered For 7 Years

Park Bo Gum despatched a considerate present to an orphanage he’s been supporting!

On September 9, OSEN reported that earlier than Park Bo Gum enlisted within the army on August 31, he had despatched a cake and a handwritten letter prematurely to an orphanage the place he’s been secretly volunteering for seven years. Park Bo Gum had reportedly tried to spend time with the kids in the orphanage for the reason that starting of this 12 months however couldn’t go to because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That day, a supply from Park Bo Gum’s company Blossom Leisure confirmed that the actor and his official fan membership have been supporting and volunteering on the orphanage for the previous seven years.

The orphanage expressed their gratitude by sharing on their social media, “Actor Park Bo Gum, we’re extraordinarily touched and cherished. We really thanks in your unchanging love and curiosity in us for seven years. We’ll at all times help actor Park Bo Gum, who is at all times a constructive affect on others. Please return in good well being.”

They added, “We’re touched by your handwritten letter and the gorgeous cake. The youngsters actually cherished it. We thanks sincerely.”

Lately, Park Bo Gum quietly enlisted within the army, and he’ll function a cultural promotion soldier within the navy after six weeks of primary coaching. Earlier than enlisting, he filmed the tvN drama “Report of Youth” in addition to the films “Wonderland” and “Search engine optimization Bok.”

