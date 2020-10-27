Park Bo Gum To Host Concert Organized By Republic Of Korea Navy

Park Bo Gum has been chosen as the MC of a live performance hosted by the Republic of Korea Navy.

On October 27, the Republic of Korea Navy took to Instagram to share a poster of the occasion and wrote, “The Republic of Korea Navy can be holding a live performance on the Seogwipo Artwork Middle in Seogwipo, Jeju Island to have fun the Navy’s nineteenth onboard debate. This 12 months, will probably be broadcast reside on our Youtube channel and Fb web page. Park Bo Gum will host the live performance, and Search engine optimisation Younger Eun and the Republic of Korea Navy Band will carry out at it.”

The occasion can be held on October 27 at 8 p.m. KST, and anybody can watch it on Republic of Korea Navy’s YouTube channel and Fb web page.

Park Bo Gum enlisted as a brand new recruit to the navy on August 31, and he’s presently serving as a cultural promotion soldier. He can be discharged in April 2022.

Previous to his enlistment, he filmed the currently-airing drama “File of Youth” in addition to two upcoming movies.

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews