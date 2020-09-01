Park Bo Gum’s Friends Go Kyung Pyo And Lee Dong Hwi Support Him On Enlistment Day By Sharing Photos And Video

Park Bo Gum enlisted for his necessary army service on August 31, and two of his “Reply 1988” co-stars posted to indicate their assist!

On Instagram, Go Kyung Pyo posted images of his pal by the ocean, in addition to a photograph of the pair collectively. He added a thumbs up emoji as his caption.

Lee Dong Hwi shared a humorous blooper video on Instagram from the “Reply 1988” filming set, the place Park Bo Gum couldn’t cease laughing and stored adorably apologizing. Lee Dong Hwi wrote within the caption, “Come again wholesome. #seeyouagain.”

Park Bo Gum quietly enlisted on August 31, and his company shared that his choice to enlist privately was made in consideration of everybody’s well being throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. After six weeks of fundamental coaching, the actor will function a cultural promotion soldier of the navy.

On his enlistment day, Park Bo Gum’s official YouTube channel shared a music video for his cowl of the tune “Sure, We Are Collectively” from “Infinite Problem.” The touching video options footage from his 2019 Asian fan assembly tour and it ends with the message, “Bless you all, and I want you one of the best sooner or later.”

Park Bo Gum’s discharge is at the moment deliberate for April 2022. Earlier than enlisting, he filmed the upcoming tvN drama “Document of Youth” in addition to the films “Wonderland” and “Website positioning Bok.”

Watch “Reply 1988” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)