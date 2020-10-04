Park Bo Gum’s Success Displeases Lee Chang Hoon And Kim Gun Woo In “File Of Youth”

tvN’s “File of Youth” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The drama is about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her goals and their love amidst the tough realities of the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam stars as Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok stars as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Spoilers

After struggling to attain his dream of changing into an actor, Sa Hye Joon has lastly put himself on the map as an up-and-coming star. Regardless of the efforts of his earlier company’s CEO Lee Tae Su (Lee Chang Hoon) to dam his appearances, Sa Hye Joon made a reputation for himself by showing within the medical drama “Gateway” along with high star Lee Hyun Soo (Website positioning Hyun Jin). Amidst his busy new life as an actor, Sa Hye Joon nonetheless discovered time to kindle his romance with Ahn Jung Ha, however viewers are inquisitive about whether or not or not the couple will be capable to proceed their relationship as they face the brand new actuality of Sa Hye Joon’s fame.

The brand new stills present Sa Hye Joon at a press convention for the discharge of the brand new film “Regular Particular person.” Additionally current are his fellow actors Received Hae Hyo and Park Do Ha (Kim Gun Woo). The film marks one other new starting for Sa Hye Joon, who had beforehand supposed to surrender on his appearing dream and go to the army to hold out his obligatory service. He basks within the highlight subsequent to his co-stars, a large smile on his face.

Backstage, Sa Hye Joon’s supervisor Lee Min Jae (Shin Dong Mi) helps him with affirmations and a spherical of applause. Nonetheless, Lee Tae Su and Park Do Ha look on coldly, displeased with Sa Hye Joon’s success. Park Do Ha is very irritated at the truth that though he stars as the principle character, Sa Hye Joon is receiving extra consideration than him. Curiosity is mounting over how Sa Hye Joon got here to take part within the press convention when he solely has a minor function within the movie.

The “File of Youth” manufacturing group hinted at what’s to come back within the second half of the drama, saying, “Sa Hye Joon will proceed to grab the alternatives given to him by his newfound stardom, so stay up for his effort as an actor. The second half of the drama will warmth up as Sa Hye Joon, Ahn Jung Ha, and Received Hae Hyo expertise adjustments after going through a fork within the street.”

The following episode of “File of Youth” airs on October 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Gum in “Encounter” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)