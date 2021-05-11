Park Bo Young And Seo In Guk Enter Into Dangerous Contract In “Doom At Your Service”

Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk have entered a life-changing agreement in “Doom at Your Service.”

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday series “Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

When Tak Dong Kyung finds out that she has only 100 days left to live, she angrily calls for the world to be “ruined”—which unexpectedly brings the supernatural Myul Mang, whose name is the literal Korean word for “ruin” or “destruction,” to her doorstep.

On May 11, “Doom at Your Service” unveiled stills of the two chatting amongst themselves at a cafe.

In the released photos, Tak Dong Kyung looks up at Myul Mang with an expression filled with curiosity and an eye-catching red bracelet made of thread wrapped around her wrist. This is a token that symbolizes the contract she has entered with Myul Mang. Judging from her face, she seems pleased at the fact.

The two go on to hold hands and gaze into each other’s eyes as if they are lovers. But upon taking a closer look, it becomes apparent that Tak Dong Kyung’s gaze is cold and Myul Mang’s smile is that of mischief. How will their relationship evolve, given that they’re bound by a dangerous contract? It’s also a wonder if they will grow into lovers as it goes in the story of the red thread, where the red thread is said to bring together a man and a woman.

The production team commented, “The story of Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang, two individuals entangled with a contract signed with life as collateral, will begin. A romance that seeps in without the two realizing will deliver a heart-fluttering and suspenseful romance. Please look forward to it.”

The next episode airs May 11 at 9 p.m. KST.

