Park Bo Young And Seo In Guk Make Heart-Fluttering Eye Contact In “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has shared another glimpse of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk in character!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

When Tak Dong Kyung finds out that she has only 100 days left to live, she angrily calls for the world to be “ruined”- which unexpectedly brings the supernatural Myul Mang, whose name is the literal Korean word for “ruin” or “destruction,” to her doorstep.

On May 10, the drama released new stills of Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang. Tak Dong Kyung’s eyes are round with surprise, and she seems flustered to be in an unfamiliar area that is missing any sort of warmth. On the other hand, Myul Mang is calmly gazing at her from a distance.

Then Myul Mang approaches Tak Dong Kyung, and their tense yet exciting eye contact makes hearts flutter. His gaze is mildly threatening, and he exudes a cold and dark aura. Despite his intense stare, she looks at him without breaking eye contact.

Why did Myul Mang summon Tak Dong Kyung to his place? Drama fans are also curious about why he is facing her with harsh coldness. At the same time, it will be exciting to see their unique romance unravel as they get to know each other more and more.

The drama’s production team commented, “The drama is finally premiering tonight. The story of human Tak Dong Kyung and supernatural being Myul Mang who fatefully meet will provide excitement, laughter, empathy, and tension. Please look forward to the first episode of ‘Doom at Your Service.’”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)