Park Bo Young And Seo In Guk Star In Romantic Posters For Upcoming Drama “Doom At Your Service”

March 30, 2021
tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has revealed some stunning new posters of its two leads!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama a couple of man who causes all the things he touches to fade (Seo In Guk) and a lady who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Young). It’s being written by Im Me-ari (“Magnificence Inside“) and directed by Kwon Young Il (“My Unfamiliar Household“).

Park Bo Young performs the function of Tak Dong Kyung, who places her existence and love on the road when an sudden destiny comes into her atypical life. Seo In Guk performs the function of Myul Mang (which implies “doom”), who brings damage to all the things he touches.

On March 29, the drama unveiled teaser posters wherein Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk in one another’s arms, both trying into one another’s eyes with a romantic gaze or closing their eyes and holding one another shut. The caption reads, “Pray for damage, love has come.”

“Doom at Your Service” is ready to premiere in Could after the tip of “Navillera.”

