Park Bo Young Exudes Sweet Warmth As She Transforms Into An Editor For Upcoming Drama “Doom At Your Service”

Upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has shared a brand new sneak peek of Park Bo Young in character!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama a few man named Myul Mang who causes every thing he touches to fade (Search engine marketing In Guk) and a lady named Tak Dong Kyung who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny (Park Bo Young). It’s being written by Im Me-ari (“Magnificence Inside“) and directed by Kwon Young Il (“My Unfamiliar Household“).

Park Bo Young’s character Tak Dong Kyung is an editor at an online novel writer. She resides an atypical life when she stumbles into a wierd destiny and places her life and love on the road.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Tak Dong Kyung radiates spring vibes together with her heat expression. Her eyes sparkle superbly, and the corners of her lips are stretched upwards into a stunning smile. The photographs additionally give a glimpse of her each day life as an editor. She checks her busy schedule and research the pc monitor as she professionally focuses on her duties. Will probably be intriguing to learn the way her life will change after assembly Myul Mang.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “Park Bo Young has been completely immersed in Tak Dong Kyung’s character because the first taking pictures. Not solely does she overwhelm the set by exhibiting detailed emotional appearing by means of thorough character and script evaluation, however she additionally spreads nice power to everybody together with her distinctive appeal. She attracts admiration from everybody who agrees, ‘As anticipated of Park Bo Young.’ Please sit up for her enthusiastic efficiency.”

“Doom at Your Service” is about to premiere in Could after the top of “Navillera.”

