Park Bo Young Launches Official Instagram Account

Park Bo Young has an official Instagram account now!

On April 26, Park Bo Young launched her account and uploaded her first post. She wrote in the caption, “Hi Instagram!”

Though her account does not have the Instagram verified sticker yet, her agency BH Entertainment has reposted her post, proving the authenticity of the account. Her Instagram bio also reads, “This Instagram account is run by BH Entertainment and Park Bo Young.”

Go follow her here!

Park Bo Young’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” with Seo In Guk premieres May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch a teaser below!

