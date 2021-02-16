Park Bo Young Makes Thoughtful Donation To Children From Low-Income Families

Park Bo Young has made a heat donation!

In line with her company BH Leisure on February 16, the actress donated 30 million gained (roughly $27,216) to the NGO (non-governmental group) Good Neighbors on February 12 for her birthday. The donation shall be used to fund kits with sanitary merchandise for younger ladies from low-income households.

Park Bo Young has continued to take part in common sponsorship for women from low-income households by Good Neighbors since final 12 months. She beforehand donated 50 million gained (roughly $45,357) to the Neighborhood Chest of Korea to assist COVID-19 prevention and 20 million gained (roughly $18,138) to the Korea Catastrophe Aid Affiliation to help flood reduction efforts.

Park Bo Young stated, “I hope this shall be a sensible assist for women who’re coming into their progress section. Everybody goes by a tough time throughout COVID-19, however I hope many individuals will take part and do good work for youngsters who want such heat.”

Hwang Sung Joo, the director of promoting at Good Neighbors, shared, “We thank Park Bo Young for repeatedly donating to younger ladies from low-income households. Good Neighbors will present skilled companies, equivalent to counseling and mentoring, in order that the women can mature in good well being.”

Park Bo Young is confirmed to star in “Doom at Your Service,” which is a fantasy romance a couple of man generally known as “doom” who causes all the things he touches to fade and a girl who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny. The actress will play Tak Dong Kyung, an editor at an online novel writer who resides an peculiar life however stumbles into an odd destiny and places her life and love on the road.

