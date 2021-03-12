Park Bo Young Shares Touching Stories Of Times She Was Helped By Cha Tae Hyun And Jo In Sung

Park Bo Young spoke about occasions she was inspired and helped by Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung.

The brand new selection program “Surprising Enterprise” options Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung operating a grocery store within the countryside, they usually invited their superstar buddies to hitch them as fellow employees.

Park Bo Young’s visitor look continued on the March 11 episode, and he or she instructed some tales in regards to the two stars as they sat collectively over dinner.

Cha Tae Hyun and Park Bo Young first met when filming the 2008 film “Scandal Makers.” She mentioned, “Whereas we had been filming, I felt like he was chilly. I used to be 19 years previous on the time [in Korean reckoning], however I came upon in a while that he had mentioned, ‘Since she’s our actress on set, don’t name her in to movie the primary scene within the morning. Name me in as an alternative.’”

She continued, “If I inform him about one thing that I’m frightened about, then on the time he’ll say one thing like, ‘I see, okay.’” She defined that whereas he might sound detached initially, he’ll then name her the following day and say, “So I’ve thought of this all evening…”

She laughed as she mentioned that opposite to how Cha Tae Hyun would possibly seem, he’s really very tender-hearted and considerate. Cha Tae Hyun replied, “Extra so than tender-hearted, I’m introverted.”

Park Bo Young went on to speak a couple of time that Jo In Sung gave her comforting recommendation. “After I was going by means of a extremely laborious time, I used to be spacing out whereas a tree,” she shared. “I mentioned to him, ‘Why am I weak? Why does my thoughts sway?’ He replied, ‘How previous do you suppose that tree is? Its roots have to be to this point down within the floor. Even that tree sways within the wind, so isn’t it pure that an individual’s thoughts would sway too?’” She mentioned that she’d discovered it so encouraging that she’d written it in her diary, reminding herself to not neglect it.

Jo In Sung additionally mentioned, “After I was a rookie, I met Cha Tae Hyun in entrance of a broadcast station. He was a extremely massive star. He mentioned to me, ‘Let’s get a drink collectively,’ after which he actually really did name me.”

