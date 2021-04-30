Park Bo Young Struggles To Make It Through Tough Times In “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Doom at Your Service” has released new stills of Park Bo Young!

“Doom at Your Service” is about a character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

Tak Dong Kyung is a character who only has 100 days to live, and she makes a risky contract with a mysterious figure to change her fate. She lives a normal life without any grand dreams, but she tries to make the most of it before she dies. Park Bo Young will captivate viewers by delicately portraying the confident and lovely charms of her new character.

On April 29, the drama unveiled new stills of Tak Dong Kyung experiencing an unlucky day. In the first photo, her eyes are wide with surprise as she learns she only has 100 days to live. If that wasn’t horrible enough, she ends up in the pouring rain without an umbrella. Despite the long day, she keeps a smile on her face as she sits in front of a table filled with seaweed soup and cake, and it’s almost as if she’s celebrating someone’s birthday. Her expression turns into one of longing as she strokes a pictures frame in front of her.

The production team shared, “Viewers will fall in love with Tak Dong Kyung’s positive energy as she remains bold and lively despite the unbelievable reality of having only 100 days to live and a day where nothing goes her way. Please look forward to the drama.”

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch the latest teaser below:

