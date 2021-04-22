Park Bo Young Talks About Her Role And Working With Seo In Guk, SF9’s Dawon, And More In “Doom At Your Service”

Park Bo Young has more insight into her new drama “Doom at Your Service”!

The upcoming fantasy romance drama is about a character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. It is written by Im Me Ah Ri of “Beauty Inside” and directed by Kwon Young Il of “My Unfamiliar Family.”

Ahead of the premiere, Park Bo Young took time for an interview with the production team.

On why she chose this drama, Park Bo Young responded, “The most important factors when I am choosing a project are if it is interesting to me, how emotionally touching it is, and if it makes me curious about what happens next. I liked ‘Doom at Your Service’ based on those factors, and more than anything, I really wanted to work with writer Im Me Ah Ri and director Kwon Young Il, so I chose it without hesitation.”

Regarding her character, Park Bo Young shared, “Dong Kyung only has 100 days left to live, and I think her charms are shown in her process of filling up the remaining parts of her life. It is impressive how she frankly and confidently makes decisions that would have been difficult if I was in that same position.” She added, “It’s fun because overall Dong Kyung has many similarities in personality with me.”

The actress went on to explain that it was difficult expressing Dong Kyung’s situation of not having much time to live as it was difficult for her to imagine. “So I wanted to relay to viewers when and what causes Dong Kyung to feel her desire to live, and I am acting while focusing on that aspect.”

When asked about working with the other actors, Park Bo Young revealed that they all have amazing teamwork. About Seo In Guk, who plays her romantic interest, she commented, “While watching actor Seo In Guk’s acting in the past, I thought that we might meet in a project someday, and I am so glad we got to meet in ‘Doom at Your Service’ as Dong Kyung and Myul Mang.”

She shared that there is endless laughter on set when acting with Lee Soo Hyuk, who plays her co-worker Cha Joo Ik, as they have great chemistry. On working with Shin Do Hyun, who plays Na Ji Na, Park Bo Young said, “I am older than her in real life but younger than her in the drama, so we are having fun working together while joking around a lot also.” She added about SF9’s Dawon, “I am working really well on set with actor Dawon, who plays my younger brother Sun Kyung, to the point that it makes me think that it would feel like this if I actually had a younger brother.”

In response to the question of which scene she is looking forward to the most, Park Bo Young answered, “I am most looking forward to the scene where Dong Kyung first opens up about her feelings to Myul Mang. I am nervous but also looking forward to how that scene will turn out.” She additionally revealed that there is a scene where Dong Kyung and Myul Mang are the only ones walking forward while the world goes backwards, and she had fun working on it as the two actors really walked backwards to film the scene.

To conclude, Park Bo Young commented, “I hope our drama will provide at least a little bit of excitement and fun amidst everyone’s tiring everyday lives. Please look forward to it a lot.”

“Doom at Your Service” will premiere on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

Check out a teaser below:

