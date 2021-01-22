Park Bo Young To Be 1st Guest On Cha Tae Hyun And Jo In Sung’s New Variety Show

Park Bo Young would be the very first visitor on Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung’s upcoming selection present!

On January 21, a consultant from tvN confirmed studies that the actress would be the first visitor to seem on the present “Boss by Probability” (literal title). This system was reported to be a range present wherein Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung remodel into the bosses of a grocery store, though tvN responded to the studies earlier this month by stating the format was nonetheless within the planning levels.

“Boss by Probability” is helmed by producing director Yoo Ho Jin and it’s aiming for a premiere within the first half of this yr.

Park Bo Young and Cha Tae Hyun starred collectively within the hit 2008 movie “Scandal Makers.”

Watch “Scandal Makers” under!

