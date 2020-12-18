Park Bo Younger, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, And More Confirmed For New Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “One Day Destruction Got here By means of My Entrance Door” (literal translation) has confirmed its lead forged!

Beforehand generally known as “Damage,” “One Day Destruction Got here By means of My Door” is a fantasy romance drama a couple of man generally known as “destruction” who causes the whole lot he touches to fade, and a girl who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny. The drama is written by Im Me-ari, who wrote “Magnificence Inside,” and directed by Kwon Younger Il, who directed “My Unfamiliar Household.”

Park Bo Younger, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun are confirmed to star within the drama. Park Bo Younger will play Tak Dong Kyung, an editor at an online novel writer. She resides an bizarre life when she stumbles into a wierd destiny and places her life and love on the road.

Seo In Guk will play the character generally known as “wreck” or “destruction” (myulmang in Korean), who makes a contract with Tak Dong Kyung. When an sudden character will get caught up in his tragic destiny, he decides to place his love and compassion on the road to save lots of her.

Lee Soo Hyuk will play Cha Joo Ik, Tak Dong Kyung’s co-worker on the internet novel writer. He’s described as a “grasp” of the primary kiss, and evokes his internet novelists to new romantic heights together with his candy phrases and heart-fluttering gestures.

Kang Tae Oh will play Lee Hyun Kyu, who has lots of regrets about his old flame. He’s Cha Joo Ik’s roommate and runs a café. As a boy, he ran away from love, and is now going by rising pains as an grownup so he can discover his old flame once more.

Shin Do Hyun will play Na Ji Na, an online novelist who will get caught up in a love triangle between Cha Joo Ik, the grasp of first kisses, and Lee Hyun Kyu, the man who regrets his old flame.

A supply from the drama said, “Park Bo Younger, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun have been confirmed because the leads. These are actors you possibly can belief, so their chemistry guarantees to be explosive as soon as they arrive collectively. Please look ahead to the ‘100-day fantasy romance’ that they’ll create collectively.”

