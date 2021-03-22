Park Bom Confirmed To Make Comeback This Month

Park Bom can be making her long-awaited return!

On March 22, a supply from Park Bom’s company D-Nation Leisure confirmed, “Park Bom will launch her new single ‘DoReMiFaSol’ (literal title) on March 31.”

“DoReMiFaSol” can be Park Bom’s first official comeback in roughly two years for the reason that launch of her album “re: BLUE ROSE” in Might 2019. Beforehand, Park Bom had given a glimpse of her recording the brand new track by way of tvN’s “On and Off.”

Since returning as a solo artist in 2019, Park Bom swept numerous music charts and iTunes charts world wide along with her releases “Spring (that includes Sandara Park)” and “4:44 (that includes MAMAMOO’s Wheein).”

A supply from her company shared, “Since followers have waited a very long time, Park Bom put in lots of effort to share good music with followers. Please present a number of curiosity and love for ‘DoReMiFaSol.’”

Park Bom’s latest single “DoReMiFaSol” can be launched by way of numerous music streaming websites on March 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)