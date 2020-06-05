Park Bom Shares Plans For Comeback

Park Bom is preparing for a comeback!

A supply from D-Nation acknowledged in a name with Star Information that Park Bom is getting ready for a comeback slated for this fall. They stated, “She is at present engaged on the music.”

On June 3, Park Bom did the opening efficiency on the 56th Grand Bell Awards. The supply from her company defined, “She was invited to carry out on the Grand Bell Awards. She was planning to take a break from all broadcasting actions till her comeback, however she determined to carry out as a result of she had by no means carried out for an occasion just like the Grand Bell Awards and since she loves movies.”

The supply added, “She has had many actions in 2019, and performing alone as a solo artist weakened her stamina. She has been refraining from broadcasting actions, resting, consuming nicely, and regaining her power. Her well being has gotten significantly better now.”

