Park Eun Bin And Kim Min Jae Experience Emotional Moments In “Do You Like Brahms?”

“Do You Like Brahms?” has shared units of stills that preview emotional scenes developing in episode 14!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their dream and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Tune Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sector later in life than her friends.

Park Joon Younger lately went right into a panic when he discovered that his efficiency had been launched on-line below the identify of his trainer Yoo Tae Jin (Joo Suk Tae).

This was notably surprising for Park Joon Younger as a result of the efficiency was of Robert Schumann’s “Träumerei.” The track could be very significant for Park Joon Younger because it symbolizes his emotions for Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun). Nonetheless, he had determined to now not play “Träumerei,” and he’s develop into much more set in his determination after growing emotions for Chae Tune Ah.

All this has made viewers interested by why Park Joon Younger performed “Träumerei” once more and the way his efficiency was launched below Yoo Tae Jin’s identify. In episode 14 of the present, Park Joon Younger will probably be making an attempt to resolve the problem of his efficiency being stolen, and a set of photographs exhibits Park Joon Younger going to confront his trainer.

Whereas Park Joon Younger fires questions at Yoo Tae Jin with a glance that exhibits that he can’t perceive how he might have accomplished this, Yoo Tae Jin merely stares at him with a peaceful expression.

Beforehand, Yoo Tae Jin confirmed that he has an inferiority complicated over not being acknowledged as a fantastic trainer and performer. The state of affairs progressed to the purpose that he stole a recording of a efficiency by his scholar. Park Joon Younger seems full of hysteria since he desires Yoo Tae Jin to take down the “Träumerei” recording, and followers are questioning what the 2 will focus on and the way this tough state of affairs will come to an finish.

One other set of photographs reveals Park Joon Younger and Chae Tune Ah wanting emotional whereas other than one another. In one picture, Park Joon Younger is standing in entrance of Chae Tune Ah’s dwelling at night time. He’s on the cellphone as he waits for her, and he seems anxious.

In the meantime, Chae Tune Ah additionally stands someplace on her personal with tears in her eyes. Followers are involved and ready to know why she’s crying and what she’s feeling on this second.

Curiosity is even larger due to the episode 13 ending during which Chae Tune Ah met Lee Jung Kyung. Chae Tune Ah had firmly warned Lee Jung Kyung in opposition to coming to search for Park Joon Younger once more. Mixed with the problem of Park Joon Younger’s stolen efficiency, viewers are intrigued to seek out out will occur subsequent to those two.

Episode 14 of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on October 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

