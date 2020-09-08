Park Eun Bin And Kim Min Jae Get Closer As They Open Up To Each Other In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Do You Like Brahms?” launched new stills of Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Tune Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Spoiler

In the final episode, Park Joon Younger comforted Chae Tune Ah with a touching piano efficiency, which was much more particular because it was a efficiency only for Chae Tune Ah. Though Park Joon Younger discovered that Chae Tune Ah had one-sided emotions for Yoon Dong Yoon (Lee Yoo Jin), Chae Tune Ah obtained consolation from Park Joon Younger’s music since he was having an identical expertise. The 2 grew to become nearer associates as they exchanged their hidden emotions.

The brand new stills of Chae Tune Ah and Park Joon Younger present the 2 associates getting even nearer. Since they discovered of one another’s one-sided love, the 2 folks have develop into shut associates who can open up to one another about issues they will’t share with different folks.

In the images, Chae Tune Ah and Park Joon Younger sit side-by-side as they converse. Since they’ve already shared their secrets and techniques with each other, they seem extra snug with one another than earlier than.

Moreover, viewers are curious to find what the 2 might be speaking about. Chae Tune Ah appears at Park Joon Younger with a brilliant smile, and Park Joon Younger stares again whereas listening intently.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Amidst on a regular basis conversations, the 2 folks will really feel new feelings from each other.” They additionally requested viewers to stay up for the characters’ heart-fluttering dialog.

The following episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on September eight at 10 p.m. KST.

