Park Eun Bin And Kim Min Jae’s Upcoming Drama “Do You Like Brahms?” Confirms Premiere Date

Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae’s upcoming drama “Do You Like Brahms?” will likely be coming to the small display screen late this summer season!

“Do You Like Brahms?” will inform the story of the proficient college students at a prestigious music faculty as they chase after love and happiness. Torn between goals and actuality, every of them faces troublesome selections alongside the best way.

Park Eun Bin has been confirmed to play the position of Chae Track Ah, who’s a personality with an fascinating background. After graduating as a enterprise main from Korea’s most prestigious college, she re-enters the identical college as a music scholar after taking the doorway examination 4 instances so as to chase her ardour for violin. Together with her head filled with worries about her future, she meets the world-famous pianist Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae), resulting in a recent new growth in her life.

Kim Min Jae has additionally been confirmed to play Park Joon Younger, a star pianist who occurred to bump into the piano when he was six years outdated. Since then, he has gone on to win not solely Korea’s most outstanding competitions, but in addition quite a few worldwide competitions. He returns to Korea for his sabbatical depart, and simply as a crack begins to kind in his world which was solely crammed with piano, he begins to alter after assembly Chae Track Ah through the summer season of his 29th 12 months.

“Do You Like Brahms?” will likely be helmed by director Jo Younger Min, who directed “All the pieces and Nothing,” and written by scriptwriter Ryu Bo Ri. Viewers are already extremely anticipating Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae’s chemistry following their profitable tasks up to now.

The drama is confirmed to premiere on August 31.

