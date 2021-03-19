Park Eun Bin And SF9’s Rowoon Confirmed To Star In Upcoming Historical Drama

Park Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon can be starring in a brand new drama collectively!

On March 19, it was confirmed that the 2 actors had been forged within the upcoming KBS drama “Yeonmo” (romanized title, a historic time period for “love”). Based mostly on a manhwa (Korean comedian), “Yeonmo” is a historic drama about twins born within the palace. Though certainly one of them is deserted for being feminine, she later pretends to be a person and turns into the crown prince when her brother dies.

Park Eun Bin has been forged within the position of the crown prince named Lee Hwi. Lee Hwi is the good crown prince, expert on the literary and martial arts and gifted with a sublime magnificence. However due to her secret, Lee Hwi by no means reveals her emotions to the world and retains a distance between anybody who tries to get shut, together with the palace girls.

Rowoon has been forged within the position of Jung Ji Woon, Lee Hwi’s instructor. He’s a instructor from the Crown Prince sikangwon, a authorities workplace for the only real objective of training crown princes. He’s described as a good-looking man who’s daring, persevering, and tenacious, but additionally tends to take life because it comes and lives free from worldly issues as an optimist who enjoys life. Because the son of a authorities official within the Saheonbu (an investigative authorities workplace), his future appeared clearly set out for him. Nevertheless, there was a cause that he selected to go his personal path and depart the straightforward street behind.

The manufacturing employees of “Yeonmo” acknowledged, “Park Eun Bin and Rowoon, who appear like they’ve stepped out of the pages of a comic book ebook, have confirmed their casting in ‘Yeonmo.’ Park Eun Bin will present a brand new facet of herself as a feminine crown prince, whereas Rowoon performs the charming male lead who will throw her feelings into chaos. Please look ahead to the unforgettable romance between their characters.”

“Yeonmo” is being directed by Tune Hyun Wook (“Magnificence Inside,” “One other Oh Hae Younger“) and written by Han Hee Jung (“Clear with Ardour for Now“). Filming will start quickly and the drama is predicted to premiere someday within the second half of 2021.

Watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” right here…

Watch Now

… and Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)