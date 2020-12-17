Park Eun Bin In Talks To Star In New Historical Drama

Park Eun Bin could also be starring in a brand new historic drama!

Lately, Ilgan Sports activities reported that the actress will play the feminine lead in a brand new KBS 2TV drama titled “Yeonmo” (romanized title). Her company Namoo Actors later clarified to Newsen, “She acquired a suggestion to star in ‘Yeonmo’ and he or she is at the moment reviewing it.”

Primarily based on a manhwa (Korean comedian) of the identical title, “Yeonmo” is a narrative a couple of forgotten king who doesn’t exist in any a part of historical past. This tragic king has to cover the truth that she is definitely a girl. The drama will painting the thrilling romance between the king who’s a girl and the good-looking characters round her in opposition to the backdrop of the damaging and strict palace. Will probably be written by author Han Hee Jung and produced by director Music Hyun Wook, who labored on in style works corresponding to “One other Oh Hae Younger” and “Magnificence Inside.”

If Park Eun Bin accepts the supply, she’s going to play the position of Lee Hwi, a feminine king with a heavy secret. Lee Hwi is described as having porcelain pores and skin, ice chilly eyes, and advantageous seems that’s on the border between a good-looking man and a good looking girl. She is consistently struggling to cover her id, and he or she wears a poker face to masks the reality.

“Yeonmo” will air someday in 2021.

Park Eun Bin can also be in talks to star in “The Witch: Half 1. The Subversion.”

Watch her most up-to-date drama “Do You Like Brahms?“:

