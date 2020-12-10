Park Eun Bin In Talks To Star In “The Witch” Sequel

Park Eun Bin could also be starring in the sequel to the movie “The Witch: Half 1. The Subversion”!

On December 10, Sports activities Chosun reported that the actress will probably be showing in “The Witch 2″ (working title).

Following stories, a supply from Park Eun Bin’s company Namoo Actors confirmed, “It’s true that Park Eun Bin has acquired the supply to star within the movie ‘The Witch 2,’ and she or he is positively reviewing it.”

Lee Jong Suk can be in talks to make a particular look within the movie.

“The Witch: Half 1. The Subversion” is a 2018 thriller motion movie a few questionable accident that leaves quite a few lifeless. The movie tells the story that begins as a mysterious determine approaches highschool pupil Ja Yoon (Kim Da Mi), who has lived a traditional life with out remembering the previous after escaping alone the evening of the accident.

Though Warner Bros. Korea was initially in control of the funding and distribution of “The Witch 2,” the corporate withdrew from the Korean movie enterprise, bringing uncertainty to manufacturing plans. Afterwards, NEW’s content material manufacturing enterprise subsidiary STUDIO&NEW signed an fairness funding contract with director Park Hoon Jung’s movie firm, and NEW will probably be in control of the funding and distribution of “The Witch 2.”

Park Eun Bin has acquired love in lots of works, together with her most up-to-date drama “Do You Like Brahms?”

Watch the drama on Viki under:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)