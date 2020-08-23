Park Eun Bin Reveals What Drew Her To Her Character In “Do You Like Brahms?” And How It’s Different From Her Past Roles

Forward of the premiere for SBS’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Do You Like Brahms?” Park Eun Bin sat down to debate how she pertains to her position.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is already gaining consideration for being a romance drama set on the earth of classical musicians, a theme not typically seen in Ok-dramas. Kim Min Jae stars as Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has gained a number of worldwide competitions, and Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Track Ah, a violinist who’s seven years older than her fellow college students.

Chae Track Ah possesses a robust love of the violin, made evident by her determination to enroll within the music division of her college after already having graduated from the enterprise faculty there. 27-year-old Chae Track Ah then spends her summer season going through the fact of pursuing her dream amidst her gifted friends.

Park Eun Bin revealed the rationale why she was capable of absolutely immerse herself within the position of Chae Track Ah, who is similar age as her. “Having the ability to dream is a very essential factor, however as you undergo life, you encounter issues that you need to hand over. Once you actually take pleasure in one thing, you need to have the ability to do it very well, however it doesn’t at all times go based on plan,” she defined. “With Chae Track Ah, I noticed that she was going by way of one thing that anybody may expertise. My coronary heart went out to her once I noticed her struggling together with her desires and skills whereas additionally having a one-sided crush.”

Park Eun Bin went on to explain the variations between her position as Chae Track Ah and her earlier roles, in addition to what she centered on to be able to excellent her portrayal of the character. “Versus all of my earlier roles, I feel I’m capable of present viewers a extra strange aspect of myself,” she revealed. “I feel being extra versatile and pure in my pronunciation will go well with the character of Chae Track Ah very well.”

Being the identical age as Chae Track Ah, Park Eun Bin is for certain to have a particular affinity for her position. To learn the way she is going to painting the passionate violinist, catch the primary episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” which premieres on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

