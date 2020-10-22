Park Eun Bin Shares Thoughts On “Do You Like Brahms?” Finale, Praises Kim Min Jae, And More

Park Eun Bin talked about her expertise engaged on SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” in a current interview!

The drama is a romance about classical musicians who’re torn between their desires and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Music Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sector later in life than her friends.

Park Eun Bin in contrast herself to her character. “Chae Music Ah’s power and character point out that she’s a very good listener,’” the actress defined. “I additionally wish to take heed to what others should say, and my associates ask me for recommendation typically. I began considering that turning into a listener for somebody is a vital position in life. In that sense, I feel it’s actually significant that Chae Music Ah turns the pages [for the performer].”

To explain the drama, Park Eun Bin selected the phrase “expertise.” She mentioned, “There’s a saying that vaguely having expertise for one thing is tragic. I associated to that. Being obscure signifies that one is not precisely adequate to dominate in that discipline nor unhealthy sufficient to surrender.”

Park Eun Bin shared that she had felt this manner towards performing. “I believed lots about what my expertise could possibly be. However as soon as I see how I’ve held on and continued performing with out getting bored with it, I feel persevering is a expertise too.”

The actress went on to speak about working with Kim Min Jae, who performed the world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger. “I met Kim Min Jae for the primary time by means of this drama, and he’s somebody who has an ideal basis,” she mentioned. “He has a pleasant voice, and he’s well-rounded. Park Joon Younger is a thoughtful character, and Kim Min Jae additionally has mild traits that he’s in a position to specific naturally, so I filmed the drama considering that I met a co-star who is ideal for his position.”

Park Eun Bin talked about that she beloved watching the drama from the viewers’ perspective and noticing issues that she didn’t see on set.

On the drama’s conclusion, Park Eun Bin commented, “Although we’ve mentioned that the drama is in regards to the means of discovering happiness, there have been lots of people who thought the drama had a tragic ending. I believed that it was a contented ending the place everybody may agree that they’d discovered their very own path to happiness.”

She added, “Amongst the viewers who supported Chae Music Ah on her seek for happiness, I feel there are individuals who started to take action after discovering similarities between themselves and Chae Music Ah. I believed that their hopes for Chae Music Ah to be joyful was like their very own happiness, and I’d say that these viewers have been most definitely happy with the ending.”

Park Eun Bin talked about ending her 20s with “Do You Like Brahms?” She mentioned, “I’ve carried out many initiatives up to now, however I don’t assume I’ve been in a position to a play a personality who’s the identical age as me. I’d say that it’s a uncommon prevalence.”

She continued, “I wasn’t drawn to this position simply because she was 29 years outdated, however once I look again on my resolution, I favored my character a lot that I take into consideration what may’ve occurred if I hadn’t carried out it.”

Park Eun Bin shared why she had chosen to hitch the drama by means of the position of Chae Music Ah. “I actually needed to spend my 29-year-old days with Music Ah,” she mentioned, “However greater than that, the folks engaged on the drama have been those who waited for me once I wanted assurance about what I may pull off for this drama. I’m very grateful for them.”

She concluded, “‘Do You Like Brahms?’ was the final drama of my 20s in addition to a present for me. I hope it turns into a drama that viewers will consider after they scent the rain or when the autumn season comes.”

