Park Eun Bin Talks About Her Experience Being A Child Actress + Working With Kim Jong Kook On “Working Man”

On September 6, Park Eun Bin appeared as a particular MC on the SBS present “My Ugly Duckling.”

On the present, Park Eun Bin talked about debuting as a baby actress. She stated, “I began work in 1996 within the drama ‘White Nights 3.98.’ After that, I simply saved appearing.”

She added, “I needed to go to high school and work on the identical time, so I had no time to chill out. I by no means actually went out or broke the principles to have enjoyable. That was a little bit tough for me on the time. ”

Park Eun Bin additionally talked a little bit about her brother, who’s a yr older than her. “He went to the military and his senior officer occurred to be somebody who has been a member of my fan café for a very long time,” she stated. “That fan even posted within the café throughout his depart from the military. He confirmed my brother movies of me and stated, ‘Isn’t she fairly?’ My brother was greatly surprised and thought of whether or not to disclose [that it was his sister], however he simply stated, ‘She’s not my model. I’ve no real interest in her.’ I heard that and was like, ‘It’s a fan who likes me loads, so couldn’t you’ve gotten spoken extra properly?’ I haven’t been capable of go to him within the military. He instructed me completely to not come.”

Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon stated he may relate and defined, “My youthful sister thought individuals would tease her in the event that they knew we had been associated, so she by no means instructed anybody. I believe she was embarrassed that individuals would say we glance alike.”

On the present, Kim Jong Kook went to the fitness center as ordinary. Park Eun Bin, who was watching as a part of the MC panel, stated, “I not too long ago met Kim Jong Kook on ‘Working Man.’ He at all times goes 100 % in every part, so I assumed that was actually cool. There was a time when he may have flicked me on the brow [as a punishment], however he stated he didn’t need to hit a lady so he hit Lee Kwang Soo as a substitute. I used to be grateful.”

Park Eun Bin is at the moment starring within the drama “Do You Like Brahms?”

