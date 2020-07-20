Park Eun Bin Transforms Into A Graceful Violinist For Upcoming Drama “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has unveiled its first glimpse of Park Eun Bin in character!

“Do You Like Brahms?” will inform a narrative of affection and desires of classical music college students, and would be the first SBS Monday-Tuesday drama in roughly two months. Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a fourth-year scholar majoring in violin who’s seven years older than her fellow seniors. Though she began college later than most, her ardour for enjoying the violin motivated her to pursue her desires however she now feels confused about her future profession and love life.

Within the newly revealed stills, Park Eun Bin fully transforms into violinist Chae Music Ah. Her lengthy hair enhances her sleek look, and there’s a light smile enjoying on her face. Her eyes are stuffed with numerous feelings, and he or she carries her violin together with her wherever she goes.

Park Eun Bin began taking violin classes proper after she was solid for this position, and he or she is at the moment practising laborious to extend the extent of immersion within the drama. Viewers are particularly wanting ahead to her new character as a result of it’s a 180-degree transformation from her earlier position because the powerful supervisor of a baseball staff in “Range League.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” will premiere on August 31 and can be accessible on Viki.

