Park Eun Bin’s One-Sided Love Faces A Turning Point After A Conversation With Bae Da Bin In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” launched new stills of Park Eun Bin and Bae Da Bin!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and their desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who units out to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Chae Track Ah secretly harbors one-sided emotions for her good friend Yoon Dong Yoon (Lee Yoo Jin). Yoon Dong Yoon is particular to Chae Track Ah as a result of he was the primary to encourage Chae Track Ah’s dream when everybody else was towards her pursuing music. Ultimately, Yoon Dong Yoon’s heat triggered Chae Track Ah to develop emotions for him.

Nevertheless, Chae Track Ah was unable to admit due to her different shut good friend Kang Min Sung (Bae Da Bin). Kang Min Sung briefly dated Yoon Dong Yoon throughout her faculty days, however she nonetheless has emotions for him although she pretends to not. Chae Track Ah has chosen to maintain her emotions hidden in an effort to defend their friendship.

In the upcoming episode, a turning level will happen in Chae Track Ah’s life. The newly launched teaser depicts Chae Track Ah laughing and speaking with Kang Min Sung like ordinary. In this scene, Chae Track Ah will open up about her hidden emotions in direction of Yoon Dong Yoon. With Kang Min Sung close to tears and Chae Track Ah showing to be at a loss, viewers are curious to search out out what the 2 associates mentioned.

The manufacturing staff shared, “A state of affairs will happen that causes a change within the relationship between Chae Track Ah, Yoon Dong Yoon, and Kang Min Sung, who met and constructed their friendship by means of an orchestra membership in school. This would be the turning level in Chae Track Ah’s one-sided love as effectively. Please anticipate the scene with Park Eun Bin who will seize in depth the troublesome and unsure time Chae Track Ah has been having, standing between love and friendship.”

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” will air on September 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

