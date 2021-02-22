Park Eun Suk And Eugene Talk About Their Love For Appearing, Speaking English On Set Of “The Penthouse,” And More

“The Penthouse” stars Park Eun Suk and Eugene shot a pictorial collectively for Cosmopolitan!

The 2 actors are gearing up for the return of the second season of their hit SBS drama, “The Penthouse 2.” Their characters are anticipated to play key roles within the new season as they pursue their desires of revenge in opposition to the villains of Hera Palace. In the course of the picture shoot, the actors laughed playfully and exchanged jokes in English, however have been severe when it got here to being in entrance of the digital camera.

Park Eun Suk was requested in regards to the chemistry between Shim Soo Ryeon (performed by Lee Ji Ah) and Logan Lee, his character in “The Penthouse.” He replied, “I don’t know [about a romance]. Lots of people are wanting ahead to their chemistry, however to be trustworthy, they’ve a form of sophisticated relationship. He’s Min Seol Ah’s stepbrother and he or she’s Min Seol Ah’s organic mom, so it’s a little bit of a tough relationship. Nonetheless, nothing’s assured.”

Park Eun Suk is filming “The Penthouse,” which will even return for a 3rd season, concurrently he’s starring within the play “Amadeus.” He stated, “It’s exhausting however I get pleasure from doing it. I prefer to act on stage, and I prefer to act on display. It’s like coaching completely different muscle tissues. Generally you practice your backside half, typically you practice the highest half. Generally you are taking up heavy lifting, typically you do gentle train. I believe that I’m creating new biorhythms as an actor.”

He continued, “I’ve needed to be an actor since I used to be younger and I’ve been working towards that purpose ever since. Someday, I spotted that performing had develop into my job. The extra I act, the extra bold I get towards performing. There are extra issues that I need to categorical, extra particulars that I’ve realized. All of the issues I couldn’t categorical after I was younger, I need to be taught extra and categorical them once more in numerous methods. If I portrayed anger a sure manner 10 years in the past, then I need to do it a unique manner now.”

Eugene, who grew up in Guam, an American territory, talked about talking English with Park Eun Suk, who grew up in the USA. She stated, “I met Eun Suk for the primary time on [‘The Penthouse’]. We met now and again on set and chatted and we quickly grew comfy round one another. We each have expertise rising up overseas, so I believe that we have been capable of develop into nearer by means of that.”

Her character in “The Penthouse,” Oh Yoon Hee, doesn’t communicate English and fumbles over the phrases when she has to talk it to Logan Lee. She stated, “It was surprisingly exhausting. It’s a form of performing that I’ve by no means tried earlier than, [to pretend I couldn’t do something that I could]. I believed so much about how I ought to pronounce the phrases to make me sound awkward. Eun Suk stood subsequent to me and helped me with phrases of encouragement.”

Eugene was additionally requested about her speech on the 2020 SBS Drama Awards, the place she stated, “This was my first performing undertaking in 5 years, after giving start to my second little one, and I had a whole lot of worries. I believed, ‘Would I be capable to return? Would I get an excellent function?’ However by means of this undertaking, I reaffirmed to myself that I needed to behave.” Within the interview, she stated, “I had misplaced a whole lot of confidence previous to beginning [‘The Penthouse’]. Earlier than, I did a whole lot of cheerful, gentle characters, so I used to be frightened about whether or not I may maintain my very own in such an excessive drama. The director and writers and the folks round me informed me repeatedly that I would do nicely, in order that’s how I began. However I had a whole lot of enjoyable filming, and the outcomes have been good, so I’m grateful. This was my return to performing after 5 years and it helped me understand how enjoyable performing might be.”

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 and will likely be accessible on Viki.

Try a teaser under!

