Park Eun Suk Keeps Tabs On Lee Ji Ah In “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” has shared an thrilling sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

On the earlier episode of “The Penthouse 2,” it was revealed that the Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) look-alike is none apart from Na Ae Gyo, the beginning mom of the twins Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun). Na Ae Gyo has a totally completely different character from Shim Soo Ryeon. Whereas Shim Soo Ryeon was soft-spoken and complex, Na Ae Gyo is stuffed with hearth and really outspoken about her opinions. Moreover, Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) instructed Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) that Na Ae Gyo is the important thing to getting revenge as a result of she’s the one one who is aware of all of Joo Dan Tae’s (Uhm Ki Joon‘s) soiled secrets and techniques.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming episode, Logan Lee and Na Ae Gyo are noticed on the gymnasium. He’s secretly watching her with guarded eyes, and he or she leisurely walks round with none suspicions. Logan Lee has his hood over his head, and he pretends to train as he retains his eyes on her.

Na Ae Gyo already contacted Logan Lee two years in the past, saying she had one thing to inform him. She revealed she knew the whole lot Joo Dan Tae did to Shim Soo Ryeon and shared she would by no means have the ability to inform him if she didn’t meet him that day. Nonetheless, she by no means confirmed up, and this time, Logan Lee is set to search out out who she really is and what secrets and techniques she is aware of about Joo Dan Tae.

The manufacturing group shared, “Lee Ji Ah performs two very completely different characters with utmost particulars. Please tune into the following episode to see how Na Ae Gyo will have an effect on Hera Palace that’s sinking into chaos.”

The eighth episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

