Park Eun Suk Prepares For Revenge With His Return In “The Penthouse” Season 2

SBS’s “The Penthouse” Season 2 launched new stills of Park Eun Suk!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge will unravel on the Penthouse, an house advanced reserved for these on the prime of the social pyramid. It’s going to give attention to the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of ladies who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

In the primary season of “The Penthouse,” Park Eun Suk performed two roles as Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty’s bodily training instructor Goo Ho Dong and a wealthy particular person from america who can also be Min Sul Ah’s (Jo Soo Min‘s) step-brother Logan Lee. Logan Lee placed on an extended wig, wore sloppy clothes and distinctive glasses, and even used an accent so he may infiltrate Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty as Goo Ho Dong to seek out Min Sul Ah’s delivery mom Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah) and the Hera Membership’s youngsters who bullied Min Sul Ah. After resolving the misunderstanding with Shim Soo Ryun, Goo Ho Dong returned to his authentic self as Logan Lee and began getting revenge on Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) and the remainder of the Hera Membership members.

Nevertheless, Shim Soo Ryun misplaced her life due to Joo Dan Tae, and Logan Lee was additionally threatened by Joo Dan Tae together with his father. In the ultimate episode of the primary season, Logan Lee had a violent confrontation with Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), who prompted Min Sul Ah’s dying. Oh Yoon Hee revealed that she wasn’t the one to kill Shim Soo Ryun, after which she stabbed her personal neck. Logan Lee left the situation, leaving the dying Oh Yoon Hee behind him.

Park Eun Suk left a powerful impression on viewers together with his detailed portrayal of two vastly totally different and distinctive roles. The brand new stills for the upcoming season depict Logan Lee full of sorrow and rage. Just like the primary season, Park Eun Suk has an expensive aura. With a tragic and lonely gaze, he can’t appear to take his eyes off of somebody.

In the primary teaser launched in January, Logan Lee made a quick however highly effective look as he shared, “Don’t fear. I’ll be caring for them,” elevating extra questions from the viewers.

The manufacturing group shared, “Park Eun Suk is an actor who endlessly research his character whereas completely melding in his personal distinctive strengths and attraction. Please tune in to the published of ‘The Penthouse’ Season 2 to verify what methodology Logan Lee has selected to proceed his revenge.”

The second season of “The Penthouse” will premiere on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the primary season of “The Penthouse” with subtitles right here!

