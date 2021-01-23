Park Eun Suk Reflects On Wrapping Up Season 1 Of “The Penthouse,” Winning An Award, And More

Park Eun Suk, who has been receiving love for his function in SBS’s “The Penthouse,” not too long ago took time for a photograph shoot and interview with Esquire Korea.

The actor posed in varied trendy outfits that exuded attractive charisma and showcased “Logan Lee” (his character within the drama) vibes.

Within the interview after the photograph shoot, he talked about varied matters, together with “The Penthouse” and his love for out of doors actions.

(*1*)

First off, he talked about the hit SBS drama, saying, “I believe we’re actually fortunate that we had been in a position to safely end the primary season regardless of the difficulties.”

The actor additionally obtained the Supporting Actor Award on the 2020 SBS Drama Awards. Regarding that, he stated, “I don’t actually have any greed for awards, however due to the award, I used to be in a position to thank my mother and father.”

Then he defined his purpose for having fun with out of doors actions. He shared that he wasn’t simply collaborating in them to alleviate boredom. He stated they allowed him to chop himself off from competitors and comparability and gave him time to replicate on who he’s. Due to this fact, he believes out of doors actions are an enormous assist to his performing expertise.

Park Eun Suk is at the moment filming the second season of “The Penthouse” and getting ready to look within the play “Amadeus,” which was beforehand halted because of COVID-19. The actor not too long ago shared a glimpse of his each day life within the selection present “Residence Alone” (“I Reside Alone”), and the episode will air on January 22 at 11 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch “The Penthouse” beneath:

