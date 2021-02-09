Park Eun Suk Talks About Acting With Lee Ji Ah A Decade Before “The Penthouse,” Shares Stories From His Profession, And More

Park Eun Suk continued to share insights into his profession and life on the newest episode of “Kang Ho Dong’s Rice Energy” (literal title)!

On the earlier episode of the present, Park Eun Suk had talked about filming “The Penthouse” in addition to residing together with his household in the US when he was youthful. On the February 8 broadcast, Park Eun Suk continued his story, saying that when he immediately determined to go to Korea, his mom had expressed her hope that he would go to school. He due to this fact went to the Seoul Institute of The Arts.

Actor Jung Il Woo went to the identical faculty as Park Eun Suk, and he despatched in a video to the present. “It’s already been 14 years since we noticed one another within the first 12 months of college; a lot time has passed by,” stated Jung Il Woo. “I typically watch the dramas you’re in currently.” The actor added, “There’s one thing I’m actually interested in. Towards the top of our second semester of first 12 months, you fell off the grid. I’m interested in why that was.”

Park Eun Suk replied, “It wasn’t that I fell off the grid; Il Woo did so effectively [through ‘Unstoppable High Kick‘]. Il Woo was doing so effectively and I made a decision to voluntarily enlist. That’s why we misplaced contact.”

Park Eun Suk had everlasting residency standing in the US, however he nonetheless determined to enlist for navy service in Korea. He shared that whereas being an English tutor, he had stored auditioning for performing jobs. Nevertheless, his Korean language abilities had been an impediment when it got here to getting roles. Finally, his Korean instructor instructed that he enlist, and Park Eun Suk determined inside a day to go to the navy.

Park Eun Suk shared that in his bodily examination, it was determined that he needs to be a public service employee as an alternative of an active-duty soldier as a result of well being points that he handled, together with sports activities accidents. He stated, “I’m flat-footed, have poor eyesight, and have a little bit of spondylolysis.” Nevertheless, Park Eun Suk had been decided and requested them to ship him to the military. Ultimately, he’d been in a position to enlist as he’d needed.

With the intention to profit from his time within the navy, Park Eun Suk had stored himself busy. “I aimed to replenish each second of my time, so when others had been sleeping, I’d take scripts and practise my pronunciation,” he stated. He shared that he used yesterday’s newspapers to practise too, and he additionally labored out. Whereas he’d discovered it arduous to regulate to navy life, he finally received used to it and he stated his Korean abilities additionally improved.

The actor went on to say, “Once I was residing close to Hansung College, I used to be an English instructor and in addition doing background roles, and my future appeared unsure. However once I considered it, Daehakro was simply close by.” Daehakro is a well-liked theater and performing arts district in Seoul.

“I purchased a ticket and watched a present, and it was so enjoyable,” he stated. “Once I noticed the male lead, I assumed, ‘That’s me although? I may do this effectively’ so I went for an audition.” He’d ended up in a position to take to the stage in a number one function.

Actress Website positioning Yi Sook additionally despatched in a video message for Park Eun Suk, after the pair had acted collectively in “The Insurgent.” She stated, “The most effective factor about Eun Suk is how he exactly performs his strains.” She stated, “After we had been filming the drama, you broke your nostril. However you didn’t let on that it harm.”

Park Eun Suk shared that he’d been attempting to seize the reins of a horse when the horse kicked him within the face. “I felt like I’d hit a cement wall,” he stated. “I fainted for a second and once I awakened, there have been folks standing throughout.”

He continued, “I didn’t need to disrupt the filming so I pretended it didn’t harm, however my face felt unusual.” He stated that the left a part of his face was swollen, and he rapidly filmed a shot that confirmed the opposite aspect of his face earlier than going to the hospital. “Nevertheless, an article got here out about it. My mom contacted me,” he stated.

Park Eun Suk shared that he’d gone by a stoop after he was doing a number of filming outdoors of Seoul for a drama whereas additionally acting on stage, having to shuttle continually. “After working like that with out relaxation for six and a half years, I grew to become overloaded and even puzzled if I actually need to act,” he stated. “A dream generally is a double-edged sword. It may be an excellent factor to have a dream, however I’d grow to be a slave to that dream.”

He determined to take a break and he traveled to Europe. As soon as he received over the stoop and he returned, he gave up his United States everlasting residentship in order that he must hold working at performing and wouldn’t have a “Plan B” of simply returning to the US if it didn’t work out.

The actor additionally spoke about beforehand working together with his “The Penthouse” co-star Lee Ji Ah within the 2010 drama “Athena: Goddess of Battle.”

“I had a minor function in ‘Athena: Goddess of Battle,’” he stated. “That was the place I first met Lee Ji Ah. I used to be in a scene the place Cha Seung Received stated to me, ‘Fireplace the missile’ and Lee Ji Ah stated, ‘Take your fingers off that laptop computer,’ after which I used to be shot and died.”

When he’s shot within the scene, pretend blood pours out of his chest. Park Eun Suk shared that he’d been informed that they solely had one particular outfit the place the blood would come out, so that they requested him to get the shot in a single take with none bloopers. “It was my first time on tv…” stated Park Eun Suk, sharing that he had to verify he felt the explosion earlier than he fell down, because the blood wouldn’t present if he fell down first. He laughed as he informed the story and stated, “I used to be so nervous.”

“I used to be shot by Lee Ji Ah then after which 11 years later she stabbed me with a pen,” he joked, referring to a scene in “The Penthouse.”

“Throughout ‘The Penthouse,’ I requested her if she’d remembered how 11 years earlier, once I was a rookie, she’d shot and killed me,” he stated. “She stated, ‘I don’t bear in mind, however that was you?’”

