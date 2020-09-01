Park Gun Il, Lee Na Eun, And Ji Hyun Woo Celebrate Over Cake In “Lonely Enough To Love”

MBC every1’s “Lonely Enough to Love” has launched stills from its upcoming episode!

“Lonely Enough to Love” is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and need to take pleasure in their freedom, however additionally they don’t need to be alone. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar character. Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has stated no to courting for the previous 4 years. Park Gun Il co-stars as Kang Hyun Jin, Lee Na Eun’s shut buddy.

Spoilers

At the top of the earlier episode, Cha Kang Woo mounted Lee Na Eun’s pocket book and rushed to search out her. Nonetheless, he stumbled upon Lee Na Eun and Kang Hyun Jin entangled on the ground as if they’d simply shared a hug, when in reality Kang Hyun Jin had simply caught her after she had tried to catch a bug. Because it was a scenario that might simply be misunderstood, this created some awkward stress between the three of them.

In the meantime, Lee Na Eun, who goals of turning into a novelist, had beforehand submitted her manuscript to a number of publishing firms. After failing to signal with any of them, she lastly receives a name from a writer who says that they need to publish her novel. Cha Kang Woo and Kang Hyun Jin develop into ecstatic upon listening to the information and resolve to throw a celebration.

The brand new stills preview the three of them gathered round a desk with cake and drinks to have a good time Lee Na Eun’s achievement. In one nonetheless, Cha Kang Woo pours Kang Hyun Jin a drink, whereas in one other photograph he lights the candle on the cake. Cha Kang Woo and Kang Hyun Jin look particularly glad, each sporting broad smiles.

To sustain with the development of their love triangle, catch the subsequent episode of “Lonely Enough to Love,” airing on September 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

