Park Gyu Young Compares Her Role In Upcoming tvN Drama To “Candy Dwelling”

Park Gyu Young lately participated in a pictorial and interview for Elle Korea the place she talked about her function within the upcoming tvN drama “Satan Decide” (working title).

In the interview, the actress talked about that having the ability to have quite a lot of experiences is performing’s greatest attraction. “There’s a lot to be taught via performing,” she defined. “Feeling the entire new experiences that I’ve with every manufacturing accumulate within me is the best attraction of performing.”

Park Gyu Young lately starred within the Netflix hit collection “Candy Dwelling,” a horror thriller a few group of individuals combating to outlive in an condominium constructing after people start to show into monsters. On how she felt receiving so many favorable reactions, Park Gyu Young stated, “I’m so grateful for the love I’m receiving, and though I’m having fun with it to the fullest I’m additionally the kind to welcome change.”

The actress is confirmed to be starring in tvN’s upcoming drama “Satan Decide,” which goals to ship a message about justice via a “reside courtroom present” that the entire nation participates in. “I play the a part of the detective who hunts for the secrets and techniques that the suspicious Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) is hiding,” Park Gyu Young stated of her function. “Performing because the ace of the investigation workforce, I’m doing much more motion scenes than once I filmed ‘Candy Dwelling.’”

Park Gyu Young’s full pictorial and interview could be discovered within the March version of Elle Korea.

