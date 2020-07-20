Park Gyu Young Is Ready To Be Honest With Kim Soo Hyun In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has revealed new photographs from the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love, and Go Moon Young (Search engine marketing Ye Ji), a profitable youngsters’s ebook writer who suffers from delinquent persona dysfunction and has by no means recognized love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

Spoilers

Nam Joo Ri (Park Gyu Young) has lengthy since harbored a one-sided crush on Moon Kang Tae, her colleague. Regardless of her calm and picked up persona, she is the kind to reveal her deepest secrets and techniques after having a couple of drinks. Each time Moon Kang Tae displayed his affection for Go Moon Young, she has relied on drinks to consolation her aching coronary heart.

Beforehand, Nam Joo Ri poured her coronary heart out to Lee Sang In (Kim Joo Heon), the CEO of a youngsters’s literature publishing firm. She confirmed viewers an sudden aspect of herself as she vented her anger on the person who made Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Young meet.

The following goal of Nam Joo Ri’s ingesting antics has been revealed to be none aside from Moon Kang Tae himself. The brand new stills function Moon Kang Tae, Nam Joo Ri, and Lee Sang In as they meet late at evening. Nam Joo Ri lastly reveals the feelings she had stored hidden for therefore lengthy, however Lee Sang In unexpectedly tries to cease her, his fear written clearly on his face. In the meantime, Moon Kang Tae gazes at her with an unreadable expression. It stays to be seen precisely what Nam Joo Ri confesses to Moon Kang Tae and what his response to her antics can be.

The following episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on July 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Gyu Young in "The Third Allure" with English subtitles beneath!

